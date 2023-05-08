Person hit and killed by school bus in La Puente

One person was hit and killed by a school bus in La Puente Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the intersection of N. Hacienda Boulevard and Fairgrove Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash, but officials confirmed to FOX 11 that the pedestrian had died.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed in potential road rage shooting near Marina del Rey

Images from SkyFOX showed the bus stopped just past the intersection, with some debris on the ground in front of the bus.

It was not clear if any children were on the bus when the crash occurred.