1 killed in potential road rage shooting near Marina del Rey
LOS ANGELES - One person was shot to death Monday in what officials are investigating as a potential road rage incident.
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and the Marina Freeway around 12:20 p.m. Monday. The intersection is near the border of Venice, Del Rey and Marina del Rey.
Officers said the suspected shooter was in a four-door black vehicle, but didn't have any additional information.
Images from SkyFOX showed first responders on the scene, with several lanes of traffic closed, and a white tent.
No other information on what might have led to the shooting was immediately available.