1 killed in potential road rage shooting near Marina del Rey

One person was shot to death Monday in what officials are investigating as a potential road rage incident.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and the Marina Freeway around 12:20 p.m. Monday. The intersection is near the border of Venice, Del Rey and Marina del Rey.

Officers said the suspected shooter was in a four-door black vehicle, but didn't have any additional information.

Images from SkyFOX showed first responders on the scene, with several lanes of traffic closed, and a white tent.

No other information on what might have led to the shooting was immediately available.