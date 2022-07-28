Person dies after falling from tree in Beverly Hills neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a person fell from a tree and died Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills.

Coldwater Canyon between Beverly Drive and Woodland Drive is closed until further notice.

Police responded to the area around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of an industrial accident.

Details leading up to the person's death were unclear, but police reported a preliminary investigation indicated the person may have been a landscaper who was working in the area at the time at the fall.

The person's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story, check back for updates