People head to ski resorts as snow falls across parts of SoCal

It was a winter wonderland as thousands flocked to Wrightwood to enjoy the first snowfall of 2021.

"We just wanted to see the fresh snow since we know yesterday it snowed," said Commerce resident Smyrna Caraveo.

"It’s really cold out here but it’s nice to be out here and look at nature for a change," added Diane Caraveo.

Further down the road at Mountain High Resort the slopes were packed. It was skis up and masks on.

"Just happy to get out this is one of the few things that we still can enjoy, so appreciate California blessing us with some good snow and just happy to be out here," said San Diego resident Justin Acosta.

Many families say after spending so much time at home this past year getting outdoors was exactly what they needed.

"Everyone is socially distance they’re doing things as families so it’s pretty safe and i think it’s a good way to just get your mind off things," Caraveo stated.

Mountain Hardware is also welcoming the huge influx of visitors. Business is brisk.

Owner Mike Troeger says the store is also taking proper precautions to

prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than a foot of snow fell this weekend and the town is bracing for even more snow this week as more storms come into SoCal.

