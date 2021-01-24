More rain, snow on the way to Southern California

More rain and snow is on the way to Southern California, with scattered showers expected Sunday night and early Monday.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Los Angeles County mountains from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The Santa Monica Mountains were excluded from the warning.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the eastern Antelope Valley, mainly for the foothills including Highway 138 where snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible above 3000 ft through 3 AM Sunday, according to the NWS.

Heavy snow and wind are expected, about 4 to 8 inches above 4,500 feet, and 2 to 4 inches between 3,000 and 4,500 feet. Gusts were expected to reach 65 mph, the NWS said. The winds, low visibility and icy roads will make for dangerous driving conditions that could lead to road closures and travel delays, including along Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

Click here for weather updates

Advertisement

Authorities are urging drivers to bring their tire chains to the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains east of Los Angeles after 10 inches of snow fell in Mount Baldy and up to 18 inches were recorded at the Mountain High ski resort in Wrightwood.

A hail storm struck the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, prompting the California Highway Patrol to warn drivers to slow down after officers responded to a few rollover accidents on Malibu Canyon.

It was a dramatic shift from a week ago, when the region had summerlike temperatures.

Sunday's high temperatures were around 60 in central Los Angeles, in the upper 50s in Orange County, in the mid-50s to lower 60s in most valley areas, and in the 40s and 50s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

The next system moving into the Southland from the north was described by the NWS as "cold, showery and blustery.'' On Monday, the greatest rainfall amounts were expected across the central coast and eastern L.A. County.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.