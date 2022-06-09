Peeping Tom caught on camera, arrested for multiple incidents in Culver City

A registered sex offender was arrested for multiple peeping incidents in Culver City, police said.

On June 7 around 8:30 p.m., Culver City police received a report of a man looking into the window of a home.

The female victim told officers that she checked the footage from her doorbell camera and saw the same man lurking outside her window the previous day as well.

Police identified the suspect as Shondel Larkin, a registered sex offender who is on parole for sex crimes. Police said Larkin is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor per the condition of his parole.

On June 8, detectives began surveilling Larkin and observed him leering at a woman inside a Culver City home. He was immediately arrested.

Larkin was booked for multiple counts peeking while prowling. He is currently being held on a parole hold at the Culver City Police Department. Police say if anyone witnessed or was a victim of Larkin to contact Public Information Officer Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.