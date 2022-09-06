Pedestrian killed in Northridge hit-and-run

Police sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Northridge.

The man, about 60, was struck about 7:40 p.m. Monday on Nordhoff Street near Wilbur Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

"A gray colored Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Nordhoff Street towards Wilbur Avenue when it collided with (the) pedestrian, who was on Nordhoff Street," according to an LAPD statement.

"Immediately after the collision, the Dodge Charger made a U-turn and began heading eastbound Nordhoff Street, away from the scene of the crash," police said.

No description of the motorist was available. A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for help in solving a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Traffic division at 818-644-8033; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.