Pedestrian killed in Echo Park hit-and-run crash

A man was left to die after he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Echo Park overnight.

Investigators said a man was either crossing the street or walking on the street near Sunset Boulevard and Boylston Street when he was hit by a car. The driver never stopped to help and drove away from the scene.

Some witnesses stopped to help and called 911. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division arrived at the scene around 1:45 a.m. where they found the victim on the roadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

A description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle was not available.