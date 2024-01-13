Man hit by 3 cars in Pacoima hit-and-run dies

A man was killed after he was hit by three separate cars in a hit-and-run incident in Pacoima Friday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, on San Fernando Road near Montague Street. The Los Angeles Police Department said a light-colored pickup truck heading north on San Fernando hit a man who was crossing the road. The impact threw the man to the ground in the northbound lanes.

When the man tried to get up, he was hit by a second vehicle, described as a light-colored full-sized SUV. That collision sent the man into the southbound lanes, where another SUV, this time a dark-colored one, hit the man again.

SUGGESTED: Camarillo traffic collision involving on-duty patrol deputy

None of the three vehicles that hit the man stopped. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man, described only as being in his late 20s or early 30s, dead.

Police are still investigating the crash.