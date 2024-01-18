Video shows erratic hit-and-run driver in Elysian Park

Dramatic video shows an out-of-control vehicle slamming into a parked car then driving away.

The victim says she's been forced to take matters into her own hands to catch that hit-and-run driver.

"I heard a loud screeching and a huge crash. My car is pretty much totaled," Leda Maliga told FOX 11.

Security video shows a car speeding through a narrow residential street in Elysian Park. You can then hear screeching seconds before a loud crash sound.

"As I was halfway down the stairs, I saw them drive back up the street. They were going really fast, I mean they skidded sideways down the street about 50, 60 mph," Maliga explained.

The speeding car left tire tracks and nearly missed hitting a POD container before reaching the dead end and turning back.

Maliga said she called police but they told her to file a report online.

"They are not going to come out unless someone is hurt or there's damage to city property," she added.

She's now hoping there's more security video from other homes that captured the hit-and-run driver.

"I just paid it off, so I'm really mad. It took me years, like seven years, to pay this car off and was so excited not to have a car payment. Like, now what do I do?"

Maliga has filed a claim with her insurance.