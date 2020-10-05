Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run vehicle on the PCH in Malibu

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, authorities said Monday.

The victim, an adult man whose identity has yet to be released, was struck around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the westbound PCH at Las Flores Canyon Road, according to Sgt. R. Garcia of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

An investigation was underway and no further details were immediately available, Garcia said.

The westbound lanes at the crash scene were blocked for the investigation but later reopened.