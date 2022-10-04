'Peace love and P-22' mural to be unveiled in Silver Lake

Los Angeles is showing some love to one of its most famous residents, P-22, with a brand-new mural.

The National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign partnered with artist and activist Corie Mattie for the special mural coming to the Silver Lake neighborhood, which is right next door to Griffith Park, home to Hollywood's famous P-22 for nearly a decade.

Mattie's mural will be 17x20 tall and will feature a QR code inviting the community to be part of the #SaveLACougars mission to protect the local mountain lion population from extinction.

"I am thrilled for this partnership with the National Wildlife Federation for P-22 day. The way the collaboration came about was so organic, I feel it’s truly meant to be. The mural will be an integral part of the Silver Lake community and provide access to additional knowledge about the famous cougar living among us and NWF’s continued efforts towards wildlife conservation," said Mattie.

The mural is scheduled to be completed on Thursday.