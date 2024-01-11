Pea Soup Andersen's closes after nearly 100 years in business

Iconic roadside restaurant Pea Soup Andersen's in the Santa Ynez Valley has permanently closed its doors after nearly a century in business.

The legendary establishment located on the 101 Freeway in the Central Coast town of Buellton was just a year shy of reaching a historic milestone - 100 years in operation.

Known for its split pea soup and Danish-style pumpernickel bread, Pea Soup Andersen's was easily recognized by its signature windmill visible from the freeway, calling on those traveling between Southern California and the Bay Area to stop by for some hearty comfort food.

The landmark restaurant first opened as Andersen's Electrical Cafe in 1924 by Danish immigrant and chef Anton Andersen and his wife Juliette after the couple settled in the Solvang area. Juliette was the mastermind behind the split pea soup, which quickly became the eatery's hallmark dish.

They sold the business in the 1960s and the Andersens even added a hotel and dining room to the property in 1928. A larger location of Pea Soup Anderson's opened in Merced County's Santa Nella in 1976. That outpost of Pea Soup Andersen's off the 5 Freeway will reportedly remain open.

At its peak, Pea Soup Andersen's claimed to serve 2 million cups of pea soup annually.

The property is currently in the process of being sold, and the buyer reportedly plans to demolish it for redevelopment.