Dave's Hot Chicken launches plant-based 'NOT Chicken' sliders, bites featuring this new menu item

Dave's Hot Chicken started as a late-night, parking lot pop-up a mere seven years ago, but has since grown into one of Southern California's most popular restaurant chains. The eatery famously specializes in a compact menu, only offering a combination of their jumbo spicy chicken sliders and tenders, a house-made kale slaw, seasoned french fries and creamy mac & cheese.

But on Monday, the chicken brand hatched the latest edition of their beloved menu.

For a limited time, Dave's Hot Chicken is offering a plant-based main: their "NOT Chicken" cauliflower sliders and bites menu options.

According to the restaurant chain, each slider includes a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced and fried to order, using the same spice medley as the brand's famous hot chicken.

"After spending weeks in the test kitchen testing countless different products, just like the founders did back in the parking lot pop-up days, we’ve created a meat alternative that’s so tasty, even our most dedicated Hot Chicken loyalists will want to try it," said Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps in a statement.

Just like their hot chicken, Dave's "NOT Chicken" cauliflower sliders and bites are offered at seven spice levels, ranging from no spice to "Reaper" (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare).

The "NOT Chicken" cauliflower sliders and bites are now available for purchase at more than 180 Dave's restaurants across the country and Canada.

To commemorate the menu addition, various Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants have even changed their recognizable signage to read "Dave’s NOT Chicken," adding Instagrammable backgrounds for fans of the new cauliflower items.

Four of those new signage locations can be found in Southern California, for those looking to celebrate with a bite and a photo: