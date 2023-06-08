1 dead, 6 others hurt in 3-car wreck on PCH in Long Beach

One person is dead and six others are hurt after a 3-car wreck along the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a call in the 2300 block of the Pacific Coast Highway around 7:10 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and six others were taken to the hospital. Officials did not give the health conditions of the six people who got hurt in the crash.

FOX 11 received an AirDrop file of a video capturing the horrifying moments of the crash.

Paramedics on scene were spotted trying to free multiple people who were trapped in their cars following the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.