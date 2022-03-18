‘Baby Shark’ to the rescue: Plane passengers sing to comfort crying boy

A choir composed of airline passengers banded together and sang a rendition of a popular song for kids to help comfort a crying boy during a six-hour flight from Dubai.

Instead of sitting in silence or complaining, the passengers aboard the Emirates flight decided to cheer up the child and sang "Baby Shark." The song that was released in 2016 has garnered over one billion views on YouTube and holds the record as the most-viewed video on the social media platform.

The sweet moment was captured by travel blogger Parikshit Balochi.

"Everyone on the plane passed the vibe check!" the caption read.

