Pasadena confirms first cases of monkeypox in 4 residents

Health officials in Pasadena on Wednesday confirmed the city's first cases of monkeypox in four local residents.

All four cases meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of either a probable or confirmed case, the Pasadena Public Health Department said in a statement.

The four individuals are adults and are recovering with monitoring and support from the Pasadena health department. No additional information on the individuals was shared to maintain patient confidentiality, PPHD said. The health department is following up directly with those who have had close contact with the individuals who may be at risk of infection.

Monkeypox generally spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Contact includes prolonged intimate interactions and sharing of infected bedding or clothing. If you have sex or intimate physical contact with many people, the risk of contracting monkeypox is higher, health officials say.

"We have been coordinating with our healthcare partners who are managing cases of monkeypox infections," said PPHD Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh. "We will are recommending individual and community mitigation measures to reduce the risk of spread of the monkeypox virus, and we will continue to provide vaccination to eligible populations as quickly as we receive federally-supplied vaccine."

Individuals with monkeypox may spread the virus through:

Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox );

Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions or infectious sores/scabs;

Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling;

Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone; and

Sharing towels or unwashed clothing.

People with monkeypox sometimes develop a flu-like illness with fever, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes followed by a rash. In other instances, people just develop a rash which can occur on the genitals or other areas of the body. People usually develop monkeypox seven to 14 days (and up to 21 days) after being exposed.

Most people with monkeypox have a mild illness that improves without treatment over two to four weeks. Treatment is supportive and focused on easing the symptoms of the illness. Monkeypox is contagious and spreads easily to others until scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed. Monkeypox is not spread through casual brief conversations or walking by someone (like in a grocery store).

Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as part of California's response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency amid spread of monkeypox across California

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said in a press release Monday. "We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

The state of emergency allows EMS staff to administer the monkeypox vaccine doses that are approved by the FDA.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, PPHD recommends: