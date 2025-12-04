California police warn of new trend among criminals stealing cars

The Brief Anaheim Police are warning of a new, sophisticated trend where thieves are using technology and computer smarts to steal cars. The methods include reprogramming the car's computer via a tablet and using an antenna to relay key fob signals from inside a home. Police advise parking in a garage or under a streetlight and using a physical deterrent like a steering wheel club.



The Anaheim Police Department is warning the public of a new trend being used by criminals to steal cars.

Within the past two weeks, police investigators have come across thieves using sophisticated equipment and computer smarts to steal cars.

Both incidents happened in Anaheim Hills.

Police say in one of the incidents, thieves smashed into the car, then plugged a tablet into the car's computer system, re-programmed the car, then drove away.

The other theft happened while the car's key fob was inside a home.

"They're using some sort of antenna to pick up the signal from your key fob that's inside your house. They're taking that signal, relaying it over to somebody at your car that unlocks the door, they get in, they push start, and off they go," said Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anahiem Police Department.

Police say one of the best ways to keep your car safe is to park in a garage. But if you have to park on the street, make sure you are under a streetlight.

Another option is to lock your steering wheel with a club.