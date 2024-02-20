13 pit bulls euthanized following deadly mauling incident in Compton backyard

Multiple pit bulls were euthanized, officials said, after a deadly attack Friday in a Compton backyard. Of the 13 dogs totaled that were euthanized, at least eight were puppies.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of North Thorson Avenue, a residential area south of Rosecrans Avenue, around 7:10 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who had been mauled by several dogs, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Dominic Cooper of Compton. Authorities said Cooper appeared to have been feeding the dogs when some of them began fighting, leading to his attack.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the mauling was believed to have occurred around 7:30 or 8 p.m. Thursday, and there is surveillance video that depicts at least part of the attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adults and the others considered puppies ranging in age from four to six months. Los Angeles County Animal Control responded to the residence to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area.

Cooper appeared to have been "involved in breeding and selling pit bulls," according to the county agency.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim," DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved."