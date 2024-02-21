California pet laws could change for millions: What's in the bill

Pet laws in California could change for millions of renters under a new proposal introduced to the California legislature.

Assembly Bill 2216, authored by Assembly Member Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), would expand the list of things a landlord is not allowed to prevent a tenant from doing.

Rathern than enact the immediate change if passed, it green-lights the intention of the legislature to draft a bill that does.

"Existing law prohibits a landlord from, among other things, preventing a tenant from posting or displaying political signs, subject to specified exceptions," the bill proposal reads. "This bill would state the intent of the legislature to enact legislation related to a landlord's ability to prohibit common household pets in residential tenancies."

In a statement, Haney's office said the measure would affect 17 million renters in California, nearly 12 million of whom own pets.

Additionally, his office found that around 26% of available rental properties in Los Angeles allowed pets, while that figure was lower in San Francisco at 21%.

Nearly 68,000 pets were surrendered by their owners and ended up in 240 animal shelters statewide, according to Haney's office.