Pasadena City College places one of its campuses on lockdown due to police activity

Pasadena City College announced it placed one of its campuses on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the school, the Colorado campus is being locked down due to police activity in the area.

The school did not specify the nature of the police activity.

Officials did not say if any injuries or arrests have been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

Pasadena City College finished its Spring semester classes late June. Those taking in-person Summer classes had started their semester back in June 27.

