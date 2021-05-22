Parts of Bolsa Chica State Beach closed after dead whale washes ashore

article

The OC Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division has closed parts Bolsa Chica State Beach due to whale remains washing on shore.

Health officials determined that the decomposing material on the beach and in the nearby ocean water posed a health hazard and therefore decided to close the beach area.

The stretch of beach, near lifeguard tower #17, will remain closed to foot traffic, swimming, surfing, diving, and other ocean water-contact sports.

Experts with the NOAA believe the whale was struck and killed by a ship in San Diego a few weeks ago. They say the whale was the towed out 50 miles before drifting north and beached at Bolsa Chica.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

They hope collecting samples from the whale will give scientists more insight on its death.

The beach will be closed until further notice.

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call (714) 433-6400 or visit ocbeachinfo.com.

