Parents protest LA County Sheriff's deputies policing of schools following rough on-campus arrest

A violent confrontation involving a Lancaster high school student and a school resource deputy has the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigating and community members demanding change.

Video of the Aug. 30 incident that has been widely circulating on social media appears to show the school resource deputy body-slamming a female student to the ground.

The sheriff's department said they are aware of the video and are investigating, releasing a statement that read in part, "During the incident, a School Resource Deputy is depicted attempting to detain a juvenile student in relation to a criminal complaint. The juvenile physically resisted the detention and the School Resource Deputy used force to effect the detention and take the juvenile in to custody."

Many community members turned out in protest Wednesday, calling for the LASD to defund school resource deputies.

"I think that the main thing is the sheriff’s department doesn't have to be on campus. So there is going to be times and instances where security will be necessary," one protestor explained. "What we're saying is that for a contract that exceeds over $1.5 million to be allocated towards a school, and where those funds can be redirected in ways that are preventative, rather than reactionary, that can create a much safer environment for students as they come and leave campuses."

The sheriff's department said that in all use of force incidents, an in-depth review of the policy and tactics utilized during the incident is being conducted.

"We will thoroughly review our actions related to this incident and take appropriate administrative action, if necessary," the statement continued.

