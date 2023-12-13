Parents warned to think twice before buying these products off their kids' Christmas lists

While trendy skincare lines like Drunk Elephant or Glow Recipe may be on your kids' Christmas lists this year, dermatologists and skincare professionals are warning parents about buying these brands' products for their young children.

"Most of these products have ingredients in there that are anti-aging," said makeup artist Alicia Anderson in a TikTok that has amassed 1.6 million views on TikTok.

"I have people coming into my workplace asking for samples of the retinol…that are literally under 10 years old."

While many of these skincare brands are marketed toward teens, the active ingredients in some of these brand's products can actually compromise children's skin barrier, said pediatric dermatologist Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness in another TikTok.

A shopper carries a Sephora bag in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, US, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release personal spending figures on January 27. Photographer: Jordana Bermudez/Bloomberg via Getty Expand

Comprehensive skincare routines, typically ones that involve cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers and more, have risen in popularity among young children and tweens in recent months. Many post videos of their regimens on social media, sharing their favorite brands and products with their followers.

But according to board-certified dermatologist and teen skincare expert Dr. Brooke Jeffy, these routines are often more complex, and more expensive, than they need to be.

"Do you see a lot of 11 year olds with puffy eyes?" said Dr. Jeffy in a TikTok video that has amassed 1.8 million views.

According to Dr. Jeffy, the best skincare routine for your teens and tweens consists of a gentle cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. Jeffy said that brands like CeraVe and Cetaphil are great, inexpensive options for young children looking to use effective skincare.

"Kids using highly active products can experience chemical burns and premature acne," said Jeffy in another TikTok. "Not trying to hate, but it is so important for tweens and teens to be informed to make smart decisions for their skin."