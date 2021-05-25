A parachuter got caught in a set of power lines in Lake Elsinore Tuesday.

A call came in at 11:11 a.m. that a parachuter was stuck in the area of Mission Trial and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered a person's parachute caught in the power lines approximately 30 feet off the ground.

Parachuter caught in power lines in Lake Elsinore. (Credit: CAL FIRE)

Southern California Edison responded and cut the power to the lines. They were able to safely bring the patient down with their bucket lift.

The parachuter was evaluated by firefighters on scene and transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries to their lower extremities.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Southern California Edison was able to safely remove the parachute from the power lines.