Expand / Collapse search

Intruders threaten Panorama City family during brazen home invasion

By
Published  April 28, 2026 9:20am PDT
Panorama City
FOX 11
Family threatened by home invasion

Family threatened by home invasion

A family in Panorama City is on edge after their home got broke into.

The Brief

    • Two intruders broke into a Panorama City home while a father and his two daughters were inside, threatening to kill the family if they made noise.
    • The suspects escaped with cellphones and jewelry before police arrived, leaving the victims unharmed but severely shaken by the ordeal.
    • The LAPD has increased patrols and surveillance in the San Fernando Valley, following separate arrests in Burbank of three burglary suspects linked to recent area break-ins.

LOS ANGELES - A terrifying home invasion in Panorama City has left a family in shock after intruders broke in and threatened to kill them. 

What we know:

The invasion occurred at the home of Karla Mendez, where her husband and two daughters (ages 7 and 15) were present. 

The intruders are believed to have gained entry through a door mailbox opening. 

Once inside, they forced the family to lock themselves in a room, threatening their lives when the seven-year-old daughter began crying from shock. 

The suspects fled with cellphones and jewelry, including gifts the 15-year-old had recently received for her quinceañera.

Big picture view:

In a separate but related development, Burbank police arrested three individuals this weekend for a burglary on Scott Street. 

Investigators believe those suspects may be tied to a larger string of break-ins across the Valley. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

To combat this, the LAPD has deployed mobile surveillance units equipped with AI to track suspicious driving patterns in nearby Studio City.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City leaders to increase patrols amid Valley break-ins

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City leaders to increase patrols amid Valley break-ins

Overnight, another burglary was reported in Westwood. It's unclear if the burglaries are connected.

What you can do:

The LAPD is urging anyone with information regarding the Panorama City home invasion or the suspects involved to contact local authorities immediately. 

While some neighborhoods have turned to private security and AI-enabled surveillance, others are taking simpler precautions, such as installing "beware of dog" signs and reinforcing home entry points.

The Source: This report is based on direct interviews with the Mendez family at the scene of the crime. Information regarding police response and related arrests was sourced from the Los Angeles Police Department and Burbank Police Department.

Panorama CityCrime and Public SafetyLos Angeles