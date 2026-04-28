Intruders threaten Panorama City family during brazen home invasion
LOS ANGELES - A terrifying home invasion in Panorama City has left a family in shock after intruders broke in and threatened to kill them.
What we know:
The invasion occurred at the home of Karla Mendez, where her husband and two daughters (ages 7 and 15) were present.
The intruders are believed to have gained entry through a door mailbox opening.
Once inside, they forced the family to lock themselves in a room, threatening their lives when the seven-year-old daughter began crying from shock.
The suspects fled with cellphones and jewelry, including gifts the 15-year-old had recently received for her quinceañera.
Big picture view:
In a separate but related development, Burbank police arrested three individuals this weekend for a burglary on Scott Street.
Investigators believe those suspects may be tied to a larger string of break-ins across the Valley.
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To combat this, the LAPD has deployed mobile surveillance units equipped with AI to track suspicious driving patterns in nearby Studio City.
What you can do:
The LAPD is urging anyone with information regarding the Panorama City home invasion or the suspects involved to contact local authorities immediately.
While some neighborhoods have turned to private security and AI-enabled surveillance, others are taking simpler precautions, such as installing "beware of dog" signs and reinforcing home entry points.
The Source: This report is based on direct interviews with the Mendez family at the scene of the crime. Information regarding police response and related arrests was sourced from the Los Angeles Police Department and Burbank Police Department.