Pasadena police release video of officer shooting inside department parking garage

The Brief Pasadena police released video showing an officer accidentally shooting another officer in the department’s parking garage during what the chief described as horseplay involving loaded guns. The injured officer survived, and the department said its administrative investigation is complete, discipline has been issued, and the officer who fired the shot is no longer employed by the city. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the shooting, and prosecutors have not announced whether criminal charges will be filed.



Pasadena police have released video showing an officer shooting another officer inside the department’s own parking garage after what the chief described as horseplay involving loaded guns.

The shooting happened Sept. 7, 2025, inside the Pasadena Police Department parking garage on Ramona Street, before the night shift had started.

In the video, two officers are seen near the back of an SUV. One officer pulls out his handgun in a quick-draw motion and points it toward another officer sitting behind the wheel of a patrol car. He then puts the gun away.

Seconds later, the camera jolts. Police said the officer inside the patrol car had drawn his own gun while sitting in the driver’s seat. The gun fired through the windshield and struck the other officer in the left shoulder.

The injured officer survived. The video was not released to the public for more than nine months.

California law generally requires law enforcement agencies to release critical incident video within 45 days. Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said the delay was necessary while investigators reviewed the case.

"This delay was necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation and allow investigators to complete essential investigative steps," Harris said.

The department said its administrative investigation is now complete and discipline has been issued. The city identified the officer who fired the shot as Roy Alatorre and said he is no longer employed by the city.

"Horseplay and/or failure to adhere to safety rules and standards of professional conduct will not be tolerated," Harris said. "This regretful conduct is not consistent with the expectations and service commitments of this department."

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo called the officers’ conduct "extremely unacceptable behavior" in a phone interview with FOX 11.

Gordo said he supports the way Harris handled the case, including the decision to delay the release of the video while the investigation was underway.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the shooting. Prosecutors have not announced whether any criminal charges will be filed.