Hollywood Hills home invasion: Woman in her 70s strangled, hospitalized

The Brief Two masked suspects are on the run after a violent home invasion in the Hollywood Hills left a woman in her 70s hospitalized. The victim was strangled and robbed of approximately $20,000 in cash and jewelry on the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue. The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over, searching for the suspects who left the scene in a white sedan.



A violent home invasion in the Hollywood Hills left a woman in her 70s hospitalized after being strangled during a robbery.

Police say at least two masked suspects targeted cash and jewelry before leaving the scene.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue in Laurel Canyon.

Investigators say at least two suspects, described as masked men wearing black hoodies, broke into a home and strangled a woman.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

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Authorities say the suspects stole approximately $20,000 in cash along with jewelry before taking off from the area in a white sedan.

The investigation has been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Division.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any detailed descriptions of the suspects beyond their clothing, and it is unclear whether the home was specifically targeted.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Big picture view:

The incident comes amid a string of at least 20 reported break-ins over a two-week period, most in the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell announced a significant boost in police patrols along Ventura Boulevard and nearby communities including Studio City, Encino, and North Hollywood.

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Despite the recent reported surge in cases, LAPD data shows overall burglary numbers in 2026 are down between 32% and 48% compared to the same period in 2025.