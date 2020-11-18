Pandemic taking a toll on our hearing

Pandemic fatigue is very real. Not only are we all tired of this virus upending our lives and all the precautions we have to take but it’s taking a real toll on our senses. Masks have a real impact on the way we are interacting with each other and how straining to hear is tiring us out.

Not all masks are created equal, sounds can be more muffled depending on which mask you wear. FOX 11 tested out popular styles to see how difficult it is to hear with masks.

The best tip during this pandemic is to speak more clearly and slowly with your masks on and a little more volume could help but don’t shout, that could distort different sounds.

