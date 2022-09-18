Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old

An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area near 1300 S. C Street. Officers say that Gonzalez was shot and killed while he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative. Responding officers found Gonzalez with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officers say that they believe the motive for the shooting is gang related. Police say they're still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 805-385-7645.