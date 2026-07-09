Oxnard PD issues warning after electric motorcycle rider injured in parking lot crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Oxnard Police Department

The Brief An electric motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries after crashing while riding a "wheelie" through an Oxnard Vons parking lot. Oxnard police discovered the Surron e-moto was illegally registered as a moped under a fraudulent license plate, which officers removed and sent back to the DMV. The Oxnard Police Department issued a public reminder that high-powered e-motos are illegal on public roadways and cannot be legally registered in California.



An electric motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries on Tuesday after losing control of his vehicle while performing reckless stunts in the parking lot of a Vons in Oxnard.

The incident has prompted law enforcement to issue a public warning regarding the illegal operation of high-powered electric motorcycles on public roadways and the fraudulent use of moped registration loopholes.

What we know:

Oxnard police officers responded to a traffic crash in the Vons parking lot on Ventura Road, where they learned a rider had been performing a "wheelie" through the lot on a Surron e-moto.

According to police, the rider lost control, crashed into another vehicle, and suffered significant injuries. The e-moto sustained major damage in the collision.

During the investigation, a license plate attached to the e-moto caught the attention of responding officers.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

While these high-powered vehicles cannot be legally registered for public road use in California, the rider had registered the e-moto as a moped—a completely different type of vehicle.

Officers stripped the fraudulent license plate from the e-moto and sent it back to the DMV.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the people inside the second vehicle involved were injured.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the rider or confirmed whether formal criminal or traffic charges will be filed against him for reckless driving and fraudulent vehicle registration.

What you can do:

Community members who have questions about the legal operational differences between e-bikes, e-motos or other traffic-related regulations are encouraged to reach out directly to the Oxnard Police Traffic Unit.

If you witness reckless driving or illegal e-moto operation on public streets, you can report it to local traffic law enforcement.