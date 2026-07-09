Southern California tow truck driver fighting for life after 210 Freeway attack

The Brief A 56-year-old tow truck driver remains in critical condition after being shot while attempting to assist a stranded motorist on the 210 Freeway. The suspect fled the scene, sparking a CHP pursuit that ended when officers fatally show the armed suspect at a Covina gas station. Family members of the victim, the sole provider for his wife and child, are asking for support from the community through an online fundraiser as he continues to fight for his life.



The family of a dedicated tow truck driver is holding onto hope as he battles for his life following a brutal, unprovoked attack on the 210 Freeway last week.

The sole provider for his family, Jorge Arias Mayen, remains in critical condition after being shot and slashed multiple times while trying to help a stranded driver.

What we know:

On July 3, 56-year-old Jorge Arias Mayen, an employee of Jan's Towing, responded to a 3 a.m. call regarding a driver out of gas on the right shoulder of the eastbound 210 Freeway near Grand Avenue in Covina.

Instead of receiving assistance, Mayen was violently attacked, shot, and slashed multiple times by the motorist.

Passersby reported the assault, prompting California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers to pursue the suspect.

The chase ended at a gas station on the corner of Arrow Highway and North Citrus Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tow truck driver critically injured, suspect killed in CHP pursuit shooting after 210 Freeway attack

According to officials, the suspect got out of his car armed with a handgun. That's when at least one CHP officer opened fire, fatally shooting the suspect.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Mayen was rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting.

Investigators have not established what motivated the initial assault on the freeway, nor is it clear if the suspect and Mayen had any prior interactions before the incident.

What they're saying:

Despite suffering severe, life-threatening injuries, Mayen's immediate thoughts were of his family.

"He got all these injuries and all these gunshots and all that, and he was still speaking," a friend of the family shared. "And the only thing that he wants is that somebody call his wife to let him know that he was injured."

The mother of his child spoke of her enduring faith in Spanish, stating, "If you have hope, my husband will return home."

A nearby neighbor described the sound of the police shootout that woke the community.

"Because I told myself, it's not fireworks, it is one at a time. And this one was like poof, poof. And I'm like, no, this was a blind shot. This is not fireworks."

Jan's Towing released a statement on social media confirming the identity of the victim as one of their own.

"One of our Jan's Towing family members was involved in a very serious on-duty incident. Right now, our hearts are with the employee, their family, our team and everyone affected. We ask that you please keep them in your thoughts and ears during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will not be commenting further or sharing additional details at this time. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers and your understanding."

What's next:

The independent investigation into the CHP officer-involved shooting will continue alongside the primary investigation into the initial assault on Mayen.

Doctors are continuing to monitor Mayen's condition as he remains under intensive care.

What you can do:

Members of the community who wish to support the family during this time can visit their GoFundMe campaign online.