Oxnard man convicted of double murder

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The Brief Kristian Fonseca of Oxnard was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for separate shooting incidents. Due to special circumstances, including multiple murders and intentional discharge of a firearm, Fonseca faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The shootings in 2019 and 2020 left two men dead and others with life-altering injuries.



A Ventura County jury has convicted an Oxnard man for a series of violent crimes involving two separate shootings that left two people dead and others seriously wounded.

What we know:

Kristian Fonseca was convicted of the murders of Jose Estrada and Daniel Zuniga, along with two counts of attempted murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The convictions stem from two shooting incidents.

The first happened on Oct. 12, 2019. While affiliated with a Santa Paula tagging crew, Fonseca and two others approached a food truck near East Simpson Street in Ventura. After asking a victim "Where are you from?", Fonseca fired a shotgun, causing life-threatening injuries to one man that resulted in long-term medical complications.

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The second shooting happened on Oct. 24, 3030. During a gathering in Santa Paula, Fonseca engaged in a physical fight with rival tagging crew members. Following the altercation, he retrieved a firearm and opened fire, killing Estrada and Zuniga and wounding a third individual.

All special allegations, including the special circumstance of multiple murders and the personal discharge of a firearm, were found true by the jury.

What they're saying:

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced the conviction, noting the severity of the charges and the findings of the jury regarding aggravating factors.

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Regarding the 2019 shooting, investigators noted that "The victims were not gang members," despite the nature of the confrontation.

What's next:

Following the jury's verdict, Fonseca will remain in custody pending a formal sentencing hearing.

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Because the jury found the special circumstance of multiple murders to be true, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.