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Portion of 210 Freeway in Sylmar closed after shots fired

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Published  May 5, 2026 1:26pm PDT
Sylmar
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - A portion of the 210 Freeway was closed in Sylmar after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a report about an attempted carjacking and that the suspect was armed. 

A short time later, shots were fired on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Bledsoe Street.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence at the scene. 

Part of the freeway will remain closed for the investigation. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.  No further information was immediately released by authorities. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department and video from SkyFOX.

SylmarCrime and Public Safety