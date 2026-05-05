Portion of 210 Freeway in Sylmar closed after shots fired
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LOS ANGELES - A portion of the 210 Freeway was closed in Sylmar after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department received a report about an attempted carjacking and that the suspect was armed.
A short time later, shots were fired on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Bledsoe Street.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence at the scene.
Part of the freeway will remain closed for the investigation.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire. No further information was immediately released by authorities.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department and video from SkyFOX.