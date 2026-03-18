Santa Clarita man arrested for attempted murder of girlfriend in knife attack

The Brief Simi Valley police arrested 32-year-old Gerald Doe III for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend during an early morning dispute. The victim suffered a hand injury while blocking a knife thrust aimed at her neck; she was later rescued by a family member. Doe III faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and parole violation.



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A violent domestic dispute in a Simi Valley home resulted in a high-stakes police intervention and the arrest of a Santa Clarita man on Tuesday.

The incident, which escalated from a verbal altercation to an attempted stabbing, left one woman injured and a suspect — her boyfriend – facing several felony charges.

What we know:

The incident happened on March 17 around 1 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Yosemite Avenue, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Gerald Doe III, were in the middle of an argument when Doe III allegedly threatened to "slit the victim's throat" and pulled out a knife, police said.

The woman was able to block Doe's attempt to stab her in the neck, but suffered a cut in her hand that caused "significant bleeding," according to authorities.

Police said the confrontation ended there, but the woman stayed in the home for several hours afterward because she was in fear for her safety.

Later that morning, the woman was able to call a family member for help.

Police were notified of the incident as she was on her way to the hospital and Doe was arrested at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the woman is unknown.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific events or motives that triggered the initial argument between the couple.

What's next:

Doe remains in custody facing charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, criminal threats, and parole violation.

He will likely face an arraignment in the coming days as the Ventura County District Attorney’s office reviews the evidence collected by CSI.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can call 211 from any phone to be connected with local support services and emergency resources.