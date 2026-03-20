Ventura police solve 2016 Arnold Ikeda cold case on 10th anniversary

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The Brief The Ventura Police Department has officially closed the 2016 murder case of Arnold Ikeda "by exception" on the 10-year anniversary of his death. A cold case review identified Johnny Caro, who was killed in an unrelated 2021 homicide, as the sole individual responsible for the shooting. Investigators concluded that while circumstantial evidence points only to Caro, his death prevents the case from ever proceeding to a criminal trial.



Following an extensive cold case review, the Ventura Police Department on Friday announced it has named a suspect as the sole person responsible in the 2016 slaying of Arnold Ikeda.

What we know:

On March 20, 2016, Arnold Ikeda was found deceased from a gunshot wound in his home on South Evergreen Drive.

While detectives identified Johnny Caro, also known as "Lieutenant" or "Lou," as the primary suspect early on, there was not enough evidence at the time to file formal charges.

The investigation was suspended after Caro himself was killed in an unsolved homicide in Desert Hot Springs in late 2021.

What they're saying:

Ventura Police Investigations Commander Ryan Weeks emphasized that the department never stopped seeking answers for the Ikeda family.

"This case has never been forgotten," said Weeks. "Our detectives worked it extensively from the start, and years later, the DA’s Office took a deeper look through a cold case review. While this case will not proceed through the criminal justice system, we recognize the impact on Arnold Ikeda’s family and hope these findings provide some long-awaited answers."

Timeline:

March 20, 2016: Arnold Ikeda is found murdered in his Ventura home.

2016–2021: Detectives interview 20+ witnesses and conduct forensic testing, identifying Johnny Caro as the lead suspect.

December 30, 2021: Johnny Caro is killed in Desert Hot Springs; the Ikeda investigation is suspended.

February 2025: The Ventura County Cold Case Homicide Unit begins a comprehensive re-examination of all evidence.

March 20, 2026: Ventura police officially close the case by exception.

What's next:

While the Ikeda case is now closed, the homicide of Johnny Caro remains unsolved.

The Ventura Police Department continues to investigate 24 other active cold cases.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on these outstanding files to come forward.

What you can do:

Members of the public can review details of the remaining unsolved cases by visiting the city's official cold case portal at cityofventura.ca.gov/2182/Cold-Case-Investigations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department to help bring closure to other local families.