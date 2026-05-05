Parents raise concerns over LGBTQ-themed school festival at a high school in East Los Angeles

The Brief Parents at Esteban E. Torres High School contacted FOX 11, upset about a school festival featuring LGBTQ-themed activities and performances. Parents said they were not notified about the event and raised concerns about a twerking performance and student filming for a documentary. Some parents also questioned the involvement of a school counselor’s business, Queer Mercado, as a sponsor during school hours.



Parents of students attending the Humanitas Academy of Art and Technology at Esteban E. Torres High School reached out to FOX 11, upset over a school event last week.

The Festival del Arcoiris, or Rainbow Festival, was described in a flyer as celebrating pride and diversity, with LGBTQ resources, student art, poetry, drag performances and more.

When parents began seeing videos of a twerking dancer on stage, they say they called the school, asking why they weren't notified. They were also concerned that the main sponsor of the event was the Queer Mercado.

A weekend community pop-up featuring booths with information and merchandise that happens once a month in the community, it is also a business created by one of the school's counselors. That concerns parents, who want to know why the school is promoting a staff member's business during school hours and on school grounds.

Another big concern comes from a mother, who shared a consent form she says was given to the students during the event to be filmed for a documentary by the "School of Sexuality."

The School of Sexuality is tagged, with Queer Mercado, on social media posts of the event, saying they are "making history in East LA's Festival del Arcoiris," the first annual Youth Pride Festival, "increasing visibility, empowering our youth and their families in partnership with LAUSD," which is also tagged on the posts.

None of the parents we spoke to remember being notified about the event, let alone signing release forms for their children to be videotaped. One parent said, "These kids have to get permission slips to watch a PG-13 movie. How does this fit in?" Several parents insisted they are not against exposing students to different groups, but not without notification, and not with "twerking dancers."

We reached out to the counselor behind the Queer Mercado, and LAUSD, and received the following statement from the latter:

"The Humanitas Academy of Art & Technology at Esteban E. Torres High School organized and produced El Festival del Arcoíris to promote belonging, empathy, and social awareness. The event featured resource booths, performances, speakers, and interactive student engagement activities."