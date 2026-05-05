North Hollywood’s TUMO center filling up fast as teens flock to free tech program

The Brief Only six months after opening, the free North Hollywood learning center is serving 600 students weekly with a waitlist of nearly 600 more. Students receive hands-on education in advanced technology and design fields, including robotics, animation, and game development, at no cost. Originating in Armenia, the TUMO network provides teens with professional creative tools and technology to explore career passions in an unconventional, desk-free environment.



A free after-school program in North Hollywood is quickly filling up — and changing how teens learn.

What we know:

TUMO Los Angeles, which opened six months ago, is already at capacity. About 600 students attend each week, with a waitlist just as long.

Inside, it doesn’t look like a school. No bells. No rows of desks.

Instead, teens are learning animation, game design, filmmaking, robotics, and more — all at no cost.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been operational for six months… we’re serving 600 students each week… and have a waitlist of a similar number," said CEO Sawyer Hescock.

TUMO started in Armenia and has grown into a global network of learning centers. Its model is simple: give teens access to technology and creative tools — and let them explore.

"We provide completely free… education in technology and design… and the work students are creating has been phenomenal," Hescock said.

For students, that access is already shaping their futures.

"I came to TUMO to realize what my passions are… and I discovered I’m really interested in robotics and engineering," said Alyssa.

"I first came to explore… and now I’m into graphic design, game development, and programming," added Emil.

Organizers say the goal goes beyond teaching skills — it’s about opening doors and creating opportunity.

Big picture view:

In a city built on possibility, TUMO is showing what can happen when young people are given access and the space to create.