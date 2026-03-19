2 arrested in connection with Oxnard stabbing

The Brief Oxnard police arrested two men, 19-year-old Diego Arellano and 18-year-old Alexis Arellano, following a violent stabbing on East Pleasant Valley Road. The 22-year-old victim sustained multiple serious injuries to his lower torso that required surgery but are considered non-life-threatening. Both suspects face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, while the investigation into the motive remains ongoing.



Two men are in custody following a targeted investigation into a stabbing in Oxnard that left a young man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

What we know:

The incident began March 12 when a 22-year-old man arrived at the St. John’s Regional Medical Center emergency room with multiple stab wounds to his lower torso.

The victim reported being attacked by two men in a parking lot located in the 2000 block of East Pleasant Valley Road.

Investigators identified the suspects as 19-year-old Diego Arellano and 18-year-old Alexis Arellano.

Alexis was taken into custody on March 13 after a short foot chase in the 2600 block of El Dorado Ave.

Diego was arrested on March 17 in the 4700 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Both have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries requiring surgery, and conspiracy.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a motive for the attack or clarified the relationship, if any, between the suspects and the victim. It is also unclear if the two suspects are related, despite sharing a last name.

What you can do:

The Oxnard Police Department is seeking additional information to assist in the ongoing investigation.

For direct tips, contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or via email at diego.estrada@oxnardpd.org.

You can also submit a report online via the "Report Suspicious Activity" link online.

Those wishing to submit anonymous tips can call Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit venturacountycrimestoppers.org.