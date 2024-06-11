Oxnard man charged with murder of teen shot in head while sitting in vehicle
OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a teen boy, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.
The suspect, 29-year-old Jose Alberto Salazar, is accused of fatally shooting the 17-year-old boy as he sat inside a pickup truck on April 15. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died the following day from his injuries.
According to officials, Salazar shot at the vehicle and fired a shot through the rear window, which hit the victim in the head. He was out on parole at the time of the crime.
Salazar remains behind bars with no bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.