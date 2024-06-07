Ventura County repeat DUI offender sentenced in child pornography case

article

Ventura County authorities announced 29-year-old Bronson Schreiber, of Thousand Oaks, was sentenced to a year and four months in state prison for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Schrieber pled guilty to two felony counts of disturbing and possessing the material in question on May 15. In addition, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said he confessed to having more than 600 of those images.

He will now be required to be a lifetime sex offender registrant.

Investigators said the investigation began after they received an online tip about the alleged material being uploaded to a Google account between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023.

Authorities issued a search warrant at his Thousand Oaks home on July 14, 2023. Detectives identified 680 videos and 570 images of child sexual abuse material, adding he had been sharing the graphics through a messaging app.

The investigation revealed Schrieber would pose as a minor to distribute and solicit the material.

Not only was he accused of accessing the images from his Thousand Oaks home, but investigators said he also did so while he resided at a sober living facility in Oxnard.

Officials said he lived in the facility after he was arrested for three DUIs and a hit-and-run.

"The sexual exploitation of children is horrible on its own, but using the Wi-Fi at a sober living facility to obtain CSAM recklessly placed others in danger of being investigated for this serious crime and showed the risks Mr. Schreiber was willing to take to obtain it," Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise said in a released statement.