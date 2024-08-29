Owner of Langer's Deli meets with LA Mayor Karen Bass amid safety concerns around MacArthur Park

After the owner of Langer's Deli expressed wanting to close down the legendary restaurant due to safety concerns around MacArthur Park in Los Angeles' Westlake District, owner Norm Langer met with LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Langer said he's standing by his ultimatum to the city to clean up the area or he's ready to close his doors for good.

"I have no choice. I'm tired of pushing the cart uphill," Langer told FOX 11's Ed Laskos.

The threat triggered immediate action from the very top of City Hall. A photo from the sit-down meeting with Bass showed them laying their cards down on the table, with the mayor taking notes.

Langer said Mayor Bass told him to give her a week to get something done.

Langer's concerns about the homeless and drug abuse can be seen right down on the sidewalk. Langer's Deli, left as a shining star near MacArthur Park, has now turned into a dark hole with its issues of drugs, crime, trash and even murder here.

Earlier this summer, a man was found dead at MacArthur Park with video showing the suspect dragging the body into a lake in broad daylight.

That was seemingly the straw that broke the camel's back for Langer.

"I want 7th Street cleared from Alvarado to Westlake. I would like my customers to feel safe, regardless if they walk on the south side of the street or the north side of the street. That's all I'm asking for," Langer said.

The landmark LA institution was founded by Norm's dad nearly 80 years ago. It's been in the family ever since.

Langer said he's feeling positive about the tone the mayor used in their face-to-face meeting. But still, he admits action speaks louder than words.