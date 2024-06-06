2 arrested after man found dead in lake at MacArthur Park

Two suspects were arrested after 28-year-old Kyle Sherwood was found dead in the lake at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to an area near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street following reports of a body in the lake.

Surveillance video from the scene confirmed witness statements that they saw two men drag a body into the lake in broad daylight, investigators said.

Sherwood’s cause of death remains under investigation. However, authorities said a fight broke out between the victim and the suspects earlier and that he either died from blunt force trauma or drowning after being thrown into the lake.

The names of the suspects have not been released.