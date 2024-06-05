Man found dead at MacArthur Park, video shows suspects dragging body into lake

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at MacArthur Park.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of Wilshire Blvd. and Alvarado St. Wednesday morning after reports of a body in the lake.

Police said surveillance video shows two men dragging the body into the lake.

SkyFOX aerial of homicide scene at MacArthur Park

The victim is said to be a homeless man between the ages of 35 and 40.

The two male suspects are outstanding.

