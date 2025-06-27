Oscar Hernandez: Cause of death for 13-year-old allegedly killed by soccer coach revealed

The Brief 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez died from acute ethanol intoxication (alcohol poisoning), with his death ruled a homicide. His youth soccer coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, is accused of his murder and faces additional charges of sexually assaulting two other boys. Garcia-Aquino has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed without bail, with his next court date set for August 18.



The cause of death for 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez, who was allegedly murdered by his youth soccer coach Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, has been revealed.

What we know:

Hernandez died from acute ethanol intoxication, also known as alcohol poisoning, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said Thursday.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oscar Omar Hernandez death: California 13-year-old's soccer coach arrested after teen's body found in Oxnard

The backstory:

Hernandez -- who had traveled to Lancaster to see his soccer coach March 28 -- was reported missing two days later and found dead in Oxnard, Hochman said.

Hernandez's body was discovered April 2 by the side of a road in Oxnard, but authorities have not announced how the boy was killed.

The district attorney said in April that "certain investigative techniques" were used to find the teen's body and determine his alleged killer, adding that the information will be detailed in court at the appropriate time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boy found dead in Oxnard was with soccer coach before going missing, family says

In a statement, Hernandez's family said they were "devastated by the unimaginable loss" and "heartbroken that someone entrusted with his care could commit such a horrific act."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters in April that Garcia-Aquino was a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club, working with different age divisions in the Sylmar area and had no reported criminal history.

What's next:

Garcia-Aquino has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering Hernandez.

He also faces charges of sexually assaulting two other boys and remains jailed without bail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SoCal youth soccer coach pleads not guilty to murder of 13-year-old boy

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.