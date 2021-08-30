Small plane crashes in Orange County; 2 hurt

article

Crews are picking up the pieces after a small plane crashed in Fullerton.

Emergency crews responded to a call near the Fullerton Municipal Airport at around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a small plane that was upside down.

The crash left two people suffering minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

