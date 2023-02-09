Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report

The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death.

Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports.

Police stopped Blair for reportedly rolling through a stop sign on his way back from a restaurant. The officers allegedly demanded money from the couple who gave them $160 before driving away.

Blair died hours later after falling from an open hotel walkway.

Mexican police have described this as a tragic accident but Blair's family believes he was the victim of a brutal crime.

Blair was found dead Jan. 14 while on vacation with his wife in Rosarito Beach. The two were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Since then, Blair's family has expressed frustration with Mexican authorities over a lack of communication and has since launched their own independent investigation into his death.

Blair was a deputy public defender with the Orange County Public Defender's office since 2017.