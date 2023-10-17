Orange County firefighter charged with deadly Dana Point hit-and-run

An Orange County firefighter has been indicted in a deadly hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian in Dana Point, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Jeffrey Richard Grasinger, 36, of Rancho Santa Margarita, was indicted last week, but officials announced Tuesday that he has been charged with a felony count of hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury. He will face up to four years in prison if convicted at trial.

The 13-year veteran of the Orange County Fire Authority is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 17 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Grasinger is accused of killing 24-year-old Said Darinel Sanchez on Oct. 21. Prosecutors said he struck the victim at about 6:45 p.m. while the man was crossing Pacific Coast Highway — causing him to go airborne, spin through the air and fall head-first into the pavement — and did not stop to render aid.

Sheriff's investigators tracked the vehicle to a home in Rancho Santa Margarita, where blood was found on the front of the vehicle, which sustained damage from the collision, prosecutors said.

OCFA officials said they would not comment on the case.

Grasinger's attorney, Paul Meyer, did not immediately respond to messages.