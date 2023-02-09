Orange County deputy victim of deadly crash in Lake Elsinore

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while off duty in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved into a hearse as they were saluted by fellow first responders.

Menifee city officials asked commuters to avoid the area of Railroad Canyon Road and Grape Street located before the 15 Freeway. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

The name of the deputy has not been released.

No further information was immediately available.

