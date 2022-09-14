Orange County DA's Office releases body cam videos of police shooting, killing man who fired at school bus

article

The Orange County District Attorney's Office released body camera footage of a deadly Sept. 2021 shootout between police and a man accused of firing shots at a school bus.

Back on September 3, 2021, the Buena Park Police Department spotted a man accused of shooting at a school bus near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Western Avenue.

When the officer saw what the man, later identified as Cedric Baxter, was doing, the officer tried to intervene and a police chase ensued. The chase ended at the Buena Park School District's office on Orangethorpe Avenue after Baxter crashed through one of the gates and then rammed the vehicle into a parked car.

After Baxter crashed the SUV, he got out of the car and a shootout between the suspect and the officers ensued. Baxter got hit multiple times and died in the shooting.

Fast-forward to September 2022, the DA's office ultimately ruled that the two officers' actions were "reasonable and justified" during the series of events that led to Baxter being shot to death. The two officers involved in the deadly shooting were cleared following investigations.

In addition to the graphic videos, the DA's office released a letter detailing domestic violence assault allegations against Baxter and the events that preceded the dangerous police chase and deadly shooting.

According to the letter, Baxter allegedly attacked his wife and her son a little more than a week before the Sept. 3 shooting. As a result of the alleged incident, which included Baxter's wife reportedly having a broken nose from the Aug. 2021 attack, a restraining order was issued against Baxter.

On September 3, Baxter tracked his wife while she was working as a school bus driver. He pointed a gun at his wife and shot in the direction of the school bus. The shooting caught the attention of the officer who happened to be at the shooting scene – and then the chase and shooting ultimately followed.

No one on the bus, including Baxter's wife, was hurt in the shooting.